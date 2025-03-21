Maryland Failed To Assess Vulnerability Of Collapsed Bridge

BALTIMORE (AP) – Federal investigators say the Maryland Transportation Authority failed to complete a recommended vulnerability assessment that would have shown Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge was at significant risk of collapse from a ship strike long before its demise last year. Guidance established by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials says the calculation shows the Key Bridge was almost 30 worse than the acceptable risk threshold. The National Transportation Board has identified 30 owners of 68 bridges across 19 states who need to perform similar assessments. Board Chair Jennifer Homendy says Maryland officials have no excuse for failing to perform the calculation.