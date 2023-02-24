Maryland Considers End To Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Time Limits

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland lawmakers are considering ending the state’s statute of limitations for when lawsuits can be filed against institutions for child sexual abuse. Accusers who support the measure testified at a bill hearing Thursday in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. Currently, people in Maryland who say they were sexually abused as children can not sue after they reach the age of 38. The Maryland House has approved legislation in recent years that would have lifted that age limit, but it stalled in the state Senate. If a bill becomes law, it will likely face a court challenge.