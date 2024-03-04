Maryland Capitol Text Message Alert System In The Works

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland officials say the state has signed a contract to create a text-message alert system for the state Capitol grounds. The announcement came after the state House was put on lock-down when an anonymous phone threat was received last week. Senate President Bill Ferguson remarked that the state entered into an agreement with Motorola for a Rave alert system. Ferguson said discussions about creating an alert system for some time. The Capitol was locked down for about two hours Thursday from just before 5 p.m. until almost 7 p.m. after an anonymous phone threat was made. Officials said no signs of suspicious activity were found.