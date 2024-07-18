Maryland Board Approves Spending Cuts

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A Maryland board has approved $148.3 million in state spending reductions to help balance the budget while also directing more money to pay for child care and Medicaid. Gov. Wes Moore said at a meeting of the Board of Public Works that health care and child care are priorities to help improve a stagnant state economy. The board, which is chaired by Moore, made cuts across a variety of state agencies to address larger-than-expected demand for Medicaid and a state child care program. Maryland Republicans say the board’s action amounts to a fund transfer rather than a true budget cut, as the state faces long-term future budget deficits.