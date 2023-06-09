Maryland Board Approves Funds For Abortion Pill Stockpile

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland’s Board of Public Works has approved an emergency procurement of more than $1 million to pay for a stockpile of a widely used abortion pill due to legal challenges against the drug’s use. The funds will pay for 35,000 doses. The board is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke Lierman, and Treasurer Dereck Davis. Gov. Moore said he wanted to be clear that his administration will continue to protect women’s reproductive freedom. A court case that began in Texas sought to roll back FDA approval of the drug. Lower courts had said that women seeking the drug should face more restrictions on getting it while the case continues, but the Supreme Court decided to leave access to mifepristone unchanged at least into next year as appeals play out.