Maryland Authorities Seek Missing Man

HARFORD COUNTY – The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 86-year-old Robert Griffin. Officials say Griffin was last seen February 28 around 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sycamore Lane in Edgewood. Griffin is a white male, five foot seven, about 150 pounds, and is operating a black 2010 Chevy Impala with a Purple Heart Maryland registration. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717.