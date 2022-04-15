Maryland Authorities Search For Two Missing Persons

HARFORD COUNTY, MD. – Harford County, Maryland authorities are searching for 16-year-old Brandon Floyd of Edgewood who was last seen by his mother at 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. He was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans, a black hoodie, and wearing Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Floyd is believed to have left his residence during the early morning hours of April 13. An arrest warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Jessica Farias of Brooklyn, MD. She is charged with kidnapping relating to Floyd’s disappearance. Both Floyd and Farias are thought to be together traveling to Florida with a recent stop in South Carolina. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two are asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717.