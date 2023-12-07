Maryland Attorney General Wants New Hearing In Gun Licensing Case

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland’s attorney general is requesting a new hearing after a federal appeals court struck down the state’s handgun licensing law last month. A three-judge panel considered the law in light of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling and found it was unconstitutionally restrictive for Maryland to require people to obtain a license before purchasing a handgun. The process of obtaining a license can take up to 30 days. Attorney General Anthony Brown filed a request for all 15 judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond to hear the case. The underlying lawsuit was filed in 2016 to challenge a state law passed in 2013 in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.