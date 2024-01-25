Maryland Appeals Court Throws Out Murder Conviction Of Former US Intelligence Director’s Daughter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has thrown out the murder conviction of a daughter of former U.S. intelligence director John Negroponte. Thirty-year-old Sophia Negroponte was sentenced last year to 35 years in prison in the 2020 stabbing death of her friend, Yousuf Rasmussen, after a drunken argument. News outlets report three judges with the Appellate Court of Maryland sent the case to a lower court on Tuesday for a new trial because the jury was allowed to hear “contested portions of the video interrogation” and a prosecution expert witness’ testimony questioning Sophia Negroponte’s credibility.