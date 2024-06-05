Maryland Agencies Must Submit Plan To Fight Climate Change

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has signed an executive order to require all state agencies to submit a plan to help address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The agencies will each have to submit a plan to help meet the state’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2031 to 60% of 2006 levels. The Moore administration also aims to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045. The order also directs the Maryland Department of the Environment to propose new polices to reduce emissions from buildings.