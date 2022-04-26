Maryland AG Seeks Court Order In Fatal Police Shooting Case

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has filed a complaint seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the Harford County Sheriff’s Office from “interfering” with a legally required investigation by his office of a fatal police-involved shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Forest Hill. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office said in a statement that it continues to work “in conjunction” with the Attorney General‘s Independent Investigations Division and Maryland State Police investigators in accordance with sheriff’s office policy and state law. The sheriff’s office identified the two deputies involved in the shooting. Both are on routine administrative leave. 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver of Whiteford was shot by officers and later died at a hospital.