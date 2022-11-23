Maryland AG Overrules Racially Discriminatory Opinions

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general says he has overruled opinions that upheld or applied unconstitutional racially discriminatory laws. In an opinion addressed to General Assembly leaders Monday, Attorney General Brian Frosh formally overruled the opinions, saying while they may be unenforceable, the opinions serve as a “reminder of the history of racial injustice perpetuated through the legal institutions of our State government.” Frosh’s office says many relied on the restriction of interracial marriage and the doctrine of “separate but equal” in public facilities. Some reviewed opinions advised that racially discriminatory laws should continue to be enforced. The opinion says the review was inspired by a review by former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.