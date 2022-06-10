Martin Bills Help Cosmetology/Barber Shop Students

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved two bills authored by Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin that expand career training opportunities for cosmetology and barber students. Senate Bills 1196 and 1197 amend the Barbers’ License Law and the Cosmetology Law, respectively, to allow enrolled students to earn course credit and gain experience working in local salons and barber shops. To qualify, the student must be supervised by a licensed professional and inform the client they are a student. Martin called his legislation “ a win-win all around for students, career technology centers, and salon and barbershop owners.” The bills now move to the PA House for consideration.