Martin Becomes Chair Of Chesapeake Bay Commission

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin has been elected to serve as Chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission throughout 2023 as PA continues its work to reduce pollution in the watershed. The Commission is a legislative body created in 1980 to advise members of the General Assemblies of PA, Maryland, and Virginia on issues concerning the bay and its watershed. As Chair of the Commission, Martin play an active role working with state and federal environmental officials, legislators, and business owners within the watershed to meet federal pollution reduction goals. Martin previously served as Vice Chair and replaces Maryland Sen. Sarah Elfreth, who served as chair throughout 2022.