Martin/Aument Bills Limiting Sexual Content In PA Schools Advances

HARRISBURG – Two bills sponsored by Lancaster County Senators Scott Martin and Ryan Aument intended to increase transparency and empower parents by addressing discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in PA schools were passed by the state Senate. Senate Bill 1277 would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in school curriculum and materials and notify parents that their child’s coursework includes such content. The second, Senate Bill 1278 would prohibit classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for pre-K through fifth-grade students, consistent with the timeline for when the existing academic standards on general sex education begins in sixth grade. The proposals are in response to concerns both senators have received from parents that age-inappropriate conversations about the sensitive topics are occurring prematurely and without parental knowledge in elementary school classrooms around the state. Both bills now go to the PA House.