Mars Wrigley Fined After Workers Fall Into Chocolate Vat

ELIZABETHTOWN (AP) – Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a Lancaster County confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorized to work in the tanks and not trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment. Emergency responders cut a hole in the bottom of the tank to free the workers and both were taken to hospitals. A company representative said the safety of workers and outside contractors “is a top priority for our business.”