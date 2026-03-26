Marriage Equality Bill Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved House Bill 1800 – legislation that repeals PA law defining marriage as between a man and woman. Bill supporters say the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges on June 26, 2015, made it clear that marriage and all its privileges should be available to all, including same sex couples. The bill passed with 101 Democrats and 26 Republicans voting in favor, while 71 Republicans and one Democrat opposed it. The bill now moves to the PA Senate for consideration.