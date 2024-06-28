Marijuana Conviction In Maryland? Maybe There’s A Job For You

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is looking to help people with a history of marijuana-related offenses to get jobs in the state’s legal cannabis industry. Gov. Wes Moore announced the new workforce development program yesterday. It comes just a week after he signed an executive order pardoning people for more than 175,000 cannabis-related charges. The Cannabis Workforce Development Program will be offered for free to eligible applicants as the state looks to reduce barriers to employment. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis starting July 1. People interested in the new program will have the option of taking eight instructor-led, self-paced courses taught by industry experts, licensed operators and college professors. After completing 100 hours of virtual coursework, participants may enroll in a two-day, in-person course for 16 hours of hands-on occupational training. The in-person sessions will be offered once a month beginning in November at locations across the state, but none of the training will be be mandatory.