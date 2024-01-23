Marching For School Choice In PA

HARRISBURG – More than 400 students from schools across PA will march to the state Capitol in Harrisburg in a celebratory show of support for school choice. Holding signs and wearing yellow scarves, students, staff, parents, and supporters will march to the state Capitol, then kick off a rally followed by lunch and visits with state lawmakers. The march begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Whitaker Center at 222 Market Street and ends at the State Capitol building at 501 North 3rd Street. The rally begins at 11 a.m. on the Capitol steps. The celebration as part of PA School Choice Week which runs now through Jan. 27.