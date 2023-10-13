Marching For Life On Monday At The State Capitol In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – The third PA March For Life will be held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday, March 16. Those attending will gather to peacefully advocate for pro life protections for women and unborn children. PA Family Institute President/CEO Michael Geer urges citizens to make a strong showing for life as there are many lawmakers in Harrisburg pushing for abortion as health care. The PA March For Life will start with a prayer and praise pre-rally at 10 a.m. followed by a rally at 11 a.m. and the March at 12 noon. Information about the 2023 PA March For Life can be found by clicking on the banner below.