Marching For Life In Maryland

MARYLAND – Pro life Marylanders will rally in support of unborn children and their mothers at the 2026 Maryland March For Life held Monday, March 16 in Annapolis. This year’s theme is “Beyond Abortion: Because Women Deserve Better.” The rally’s keynote speaker is Mayra Rodriguez, who has an incredible testimony as the former director and “Employee of the Year” of three Planned Parenthood clinics, and was a whistleblower who won a lawsuit against the abortion giant. Today, she is a powerful advocate against abortion, a champion for women and the unborn, and is driven to expose the truth behind Planned Parenthood’s dangerous practices. A youth rally will also take place. Details about the Maryland March For Life can be found at their webpage: mdmarchforlife.com.