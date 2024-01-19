Marching For Life In DC

HARRISBURG – Thousands of Pennsylvanians are expected to converge on the nation’s capital to make the case that women deserve better than abortion. The National March For Life brings thousands from across the nation to stand for unborn children and their families. At the forefront of the march will be young people from Penn State University who are determined to see pregnant women receive the comprehensive support and material aid they need for themselves and their babies. Also marching will be the women of the Silent No More Awareness Campaign – women who have had abortions, but who now regret them. The march comes as Planned Parenthood plans a news conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday to call for the removal of ambulatory surgical facility standards for abortion clinics. PA lawmakers passed the regulations in light of the Dr. Kermit Gosnell tragedy, where Gosnell murdered newborn babies at his Philadelphia clinic and caused the death of a female immigrant patient.