Many Communities Gearing Up For National Night Out

LANCASTER – Tomorrow is National Night Out – an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states on the first Tuesday in August. Communities host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other events with safety demonstrations, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, and much more. Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Carlisle, and Reading are just some locations holding events. You can find out about other participating National Night Out locations and information about the campaign by clicking on the banner below.

