Manheim Township Needs Resident Volunteers For Future Planning

LANCASTER COUNTY – Manheim Township, Lancaster County, is seeking applicants for a Comprehensive Plan Committee being formed in 2023. A Comprehensive Plan provides elected officials with a strategic process in which to guide the future growth and development for the community. Manheim Township expects to update the Comprehensive Plan and is seeking volunteers to assist and provide insight. The current Comprehensive Plan was adopted in March 2010. Resident input is a critical key to developing a plan that will benefit all residents of the Township and guide future growth and services that are provided by the Township. Interested Manheim Township residents are encouraged to fill out an application by clicking on the “Manheim Township” banner below.