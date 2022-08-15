Manheim Man Sought In Police Station Vandalism

MANHEIM – A Lancaster County man is accused of vandalism to a police station. On August 13 around 5:20 p.m., a resident contacted police about a male that appeared intoxicated and was requesting to be taken to the hospital. Officers contacted the man, 50- year-old Jason Ramey of Manheim, who was transported to a local hospital. After returning from the call, officers discovered that at 5:12 p.m. Ramey had thrown rocks at windows at the police department causing substantial damage to several windows and doors. Ramey was observed on police department security cameras causing the damage to the station. The damage is estimated over $5,000. Ramey is charged with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief, along with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Ramey’s current whereabouts are unknown and he is wanted on related warrants. Anyone who has information on Ramey’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Manheim Borough Police at 717-664-1180.