Managing The Spread Of Legionnaires’ Disease

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Sen. Wayne Fontana has issued a statement after Legionella bacteria found at the Lancaster County Prison led to a positive case of Legionnaires’ Disease. This follows a positive case of Legionnaires’ Disease at the State Correctional Institution at Rockview in Centre County in May: Legionnaires’ disease, though deadly when untreated, is preventable. The number of people sickened with Legionnaires’ has been on the rise for the past 20 years, especially in the Keystone State. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, case rates in the Commonwealth have increased 65.9% over five years. Despite a very real public health risk, PA has no comprehensive plan or requirements for managing or testing for the deadly disease. Fontana and Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument have introduced Senate Bill 571 – Legionnaires’ Disease risk management legislation which would put into place standards that prioritizes the health and safety of the state’s residents. Thankfully, the individual infected with Legionnaires’ has recovered. Fontana hopes the bill will be considered soon by the state Senate.