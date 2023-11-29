Man Who Wounded 14 In Pennsylvania Elementary School With Machete Dies In Prison 22 Years Later

HARRISBURG (AP) — A man imprisoned since 2001 for attacking educators and students in a Pennsylvania elementary school with a machete, wounding 14, has died in prison. Pennsylvania prison officials say William Stankewicz died Monday. He was 78. The warden says Stankewicz was found unresponsive in his cell. Stankewicz attacked North Hopewell-Winterstown Elementary School, about 75 miles west of Philadelphia. The wounded included 11 kindergarten students. Principal Norina Bentzel suffered severe cuts and a broken arm while helping wrestle Stankewicz to the ground. In court, Stankewicz told the judge he was angry about his divorce from his Russian-born ex-wife and her allegations he molested her daughters.