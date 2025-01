Man Walks Off From Cumberland County Work Release Center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male subject who walked off from the work release center at the Cumberland County Prison. They say the last known location of Trevor McGarrity was the Giant Food Store on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. A photo of McGarrity has been released. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 717-240-7322 or Cumberland County Communications at 717-243-2141.