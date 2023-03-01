Man Tries To Kill Father In Cumberland County Hospital Room

CAMP HILL –A York County man was arrested after he attempted to kill his 92-year-old father at Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill on Feb. 26. East Pennsboro Township Police arrived and conducted an investigation finding that 58-year-old John Stoll, Jr. of Wellsville tried to kill his 92-year-old father inside a hospital room. A staff member witnessed the incident and stopped the assault. Stoll was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment. Stoll is being held on $250,000 dollars bail.