Man Threatens To Shoot Up Cumberland County Police Station

ENOLA – Cumberland County authorities arrested a man who tried to break into a residence and later threatened to shoot police. On January 26 at 7:32 p.m., East Pennsboro Township Police were called to the 100 block of Sherwood Circle in Enola for a disturbance. The caller reported a male yelling and was possibly breaking into a house. Officers arrived and found 26-year-old Cole Sheely of Camp Hill breaking a rear screen door to a residence. An investigation revealed that Sheely was intoxicated and drove to the residence. Sheely was arrested and taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for chemical testing. He refused a blood test and also made numerous threats to kill police officers during the encounter, to include, shooting up the police station. Sheely was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled.