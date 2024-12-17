Man Shot At Harrisburg Courthouse

HARRISBURG – Security officers at the Sylvia H. Rambo U.S.Courthouse in Harrisburg were involved in a shooting incident yesterday morning. It happened around 8:30 a.m. while officers were attempting to stop a man who had entered the courthouse, brandished a knife, and attempted to attack an officer. The unidentified man was struck multiple times and taken to a hospital in Harrisburg, where he is in stable condition. No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were hurt during the incident. The shooting is under investigation by the FBI.