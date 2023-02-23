Man Shot After Chester County Police Chase

THORNDALE (AP) – A man was shot and wounded by a police officer after ramming a police vehicle during a chase and threatening to shoot officers. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said police were told of a stolen vehicle in a convenience store parking lot in Downingtown early Wednesday, and the person stole another car and fled. A Caln Township officer was trying to deploy stop strips when his vehicle was rammed and he had to dive out of the way. The suspect’s car stopped and he was shot in the leg after threatening to shoot officers. The suspect was hospitalized for treatment.