Man Sentenced To Mandatory Life Imprisonment Without Parole Plus 4 Years For 2022 Killing Inside City Sunoco

LANCASTER – A Lancaster city man was sentenced last Thursday by President Judge David Ashworth to mandatory life without the possibility of parole plus 20 months to 4 years in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. Carlos Almanzar-Torres, 23, of the 500 block of St. Joseph Street, was found guilty by jury in October 2023 of killing Damian Santiago, 19, inside the Sunoco/A-Plus in the 100 block of West Orange Street on March 14, 2022. Almanzar-Torres was also convicted of recklessly endangering the two Sunoco/A-Plus employees present during the killing, which resulted in the extra 20 months to 4 years added to the mandatory life imprisonment for first-degree murder.