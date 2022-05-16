LANCASTER – A man convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree homicide and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure was sentenced to the mandatory life imprisonment plus 9-20 years last Friday morning in Lancaster County Court. Shawn Nasim Connelly, 22, was convicted after a three-day trial in February of this year for shooting and killing 44-year-old Anthony Marshall and striking another victim in the 600 block of Lafayette St. on Father’s Day in 2019. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located two victims, one with a gunshot wound to his chest and the other with gunshot wounds to his arm. Both victims were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where Marshall was pronounced dead shortly after.
Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Plus 9-20 Years For Father’s Day Murder In 2019
by Trista Steinhauer | May 16, 2022