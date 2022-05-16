Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment Plus 9-20 Years For Father’s Day Murder In 2019

LANCASTER – A man convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree homicide and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure was sentenced to the mandatory life imprisonment plus 9-20 years last Friday morning in Lancaster County Court. Shawn Nasim Connelly, 22, was convicted after a three-day trial in February of this year for shooting and killing 44-year-old Anthony Marshall and striking another victim in the 600 block of Lafayette St. on Father’s Day in 2019. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located two victims, one with a gunshot wound to his chest and the other with gunshot wounds to his arm. Both victims were transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where Marshall was pronounced dead shortly after.