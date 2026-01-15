Man Sentenced After Injuring Infant

LANCASTER COUNTY – A judge sentenced a Lancaster County man to seven to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to violently shaking a two-month-old baby, causing serious injuries. 31-year-old Michael McDonald of Providence Township pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of endangering the welfare of children. McDonald shook the infant in frustration twice at his home in the first block of Parkview Street in May 2025 The infant suffered a severe brain injury, which will likely cause permanent, lasting impact. When initially questioned by police, McDonald claimed the infant had fallen off his bed, though physicians determined that the abusive head trauma that baby suffered was not consistent with a fall. Questioned again, McDonald eventually admitted he had shaken the infant.