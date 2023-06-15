Man Guilty In Lancaster County Homicides

LANCASTER –A Lancaster County man was convicted of two counts of homicide and other charges in Lancaster County Court. 38-year-old Ezequiel Almodovar of Bird-in Hand now faces a mandatory life sentence without parole for killing Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres at his home, and then moving and burning their bodies in a truck bed on a farm lane along Charlestown Road in Manor Township in July 2020. A jury returned its verdict in roughly two hours. Almodovar was remanded to Lancaster County Prison awaiting sentencing, which will occur at a time and date to be determined.