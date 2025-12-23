Man Goes To Court On Choking First Responder

LANCASTER COUNTY – A man charged with choking a Lancaster EMS worker who was attempting to help him will have his case proceed to county court. 33-year-old Rashaun Sligh waived his preliminary hearing on charges of aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention on foot, and other charges. Sligh is accused of choking a Lancaster EMS captain as he was rendering him aid near the intersection of South Water and West Farnum Streets in Lancaster on Nov. 6. First responders had initially been dispatched to the intersection shortly before 7 a.m. after Sligh was found unconscious on the ground. As the first responder began rendering aid, Sligh suddenly grabbed him by the throat and began choking him. A bystander had to assist the victim in freeing himself from the choke-hold. Police attempted to stop Sligh as he fled the scene. Two officers eventually subdued him. After being arrested, Sligh appeared disoriented and under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers found glass crack pipes and a marijuana grinder in his possession. Sligh is in Lancaster County Prison.