Man Gets 45 To 100 Years In Custody Exchange Slayings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 45 to 100 years in the shooting deaths of two people last year during a custody exchange in the parking lot of a Walmart store in eastern Pennsylvania. Twenty-four-year-old Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez was sentenced after pleading guilty to third-degree murder in the February 2021 deaths of 22-year-old Jonathan Martinez and 20-year-old Nicolette Law in Whitehall Township. In exchange for the plea, Lehigh County prosecutors dropped plans to seek the death penalty.
