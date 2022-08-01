Man Freed While Awaiting Retrial In Wife’s Death

YORK (AP) – A York County man has been freed on nominal bail while awaiting retrial on charges of killing his wife and then faking an all-terrain vehicle accident to cover up the slaying a decade ago. An appeals court upheld a York County judge’s decision in June to allow 49-year-old Joseph Fitzpatrick III to be freed on $1 bail. Defense attorney Christopher Ferro said he was “ecstatic.” York County prosecutors are mulling an appeal. Fitzpatrick is accused of having drowned 43-year-old Annemarie Fitzpatrick in a Chanceford Township creek in June 2012 and then telling police they crashed their ATV in the water.