Man Crashes Vehicle Into Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man is charged after crashing his vehicle November 4th into an occupied residence. 42-year-old Felix Ortiz, Jr. of Lancaster faces DUI, reckless driving, and other charges. An officer heard a crash while speaking to a neighbor regarding a suspicious person. The officer arrived in the 400 block of Atkins Avenue and found a vehicle into the front of a home. The vehicle was unoccupied, running, and in drive. A witness saw a man flee. An officer was aware of Ortiz from an encounter earlier in the day where Ortiz had been under the influence of PCP. Another officer saw Ortiz driving in a different vehicle and leaving the residence. The officer initiated a traffic stop and arrested Ortiz. While on the scene of the crash, two victims approached the officer and explained that a male, matching Ortiz’s description, attempted to break into their home. They provided Ring camera footage of the incident. At the police station, Ortiz admitted to driving the vehicle, soaking cigarettes in an illegal substance, and inhaling the drug from which he was hallucinating. He explained he was driving and began to see hallucinations, so he exited the vehicle while in motion. He attempted to get help, which is when he tried to get into the residence. He then went home and took a relative’s vehicle to return to the crash scene and get the crashed vehicle. A criminal complaint was filed and Ortiz was taken into custody and committed to Lancaster County Prison.