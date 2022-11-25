Man Charged With Theft Of Diesel Fuel

LANCASTER – Rafael Payamps-Valerio, 28, of Corona, NY, was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking, after officers investigated a theft of thousands of gallons of diesel fuel. Between the months of July 2022 and September 2022, the defendant manipulated the gas pumps at Redner’s Market, 1304 North Reading Road, and pumped $138,600 worth of diesel fuel into a large storage container in the back of his van. The investigation led to the officers obtaining three arrest warrants for the individuals involved. The defendant was notified of the outstanding warrant and turned himself in at District Court and was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.