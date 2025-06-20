Man Charged With Robbing Lancaster County Exxon

LANCASTER COUNTY – Charges have been filed against a Montgomery County man in connection with robbing a Lancaster County convenience store. On April 7 around 3:42 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Exxon in the 300 block of West Main Street in New Holland. Upon arrival, they discovered that the front door’s glass had been shattered and multiple items were stolen. The suspect had fled the scene. An investigation involving several police departments led to the identification of 41-year-old Chad Hefter of Pottstown as a suspect. Investigators were able to place Hefter at the scene of the burglary. Hefter was charged with multiple offenses, including burglary, criminal trespass, and possessing instruments of a crime. The charges were filed and arraignment is pending as Hefter is currently incarcerated in Chester County Prison.