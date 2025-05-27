Man Charged In Fatal Cumberland County Pedestrian Accident

CARLISLE – Cumberland County authorities have charged a man after a fatal pedestrian accident. On May 23 at about 8:17 p.m., officers responded with emergency services personnel to the intersection of S. Hanover and W. Pomfret Streets in Carlisle for a vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle that had driven up onto the sidewalk. EMS immediately treated and transported both pedestrians to local hospitals. A 73-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a 74-year-old male was in critical condition. Subsequent investigation revealed evidence that the driver of the striking vehicle, 57-year-old Martin Brinton, was under the influence of alcohol. Brinton was arrested, transported to the hospital for treatment, and then to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. Brinton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at a later date.