Man Charged For Recording Restroom Activity

CONESTOGA – A Lancaster County man is facing charges after recording a woman in a restroom with his cell phone. It happened March 18 of this year in the 2600 block of River Road in Conestoga. It was reported to police that 33-year-old Terry Miller of Columbia was using his phone after the victim located it after she observed the recording on his phone. The victim immediately deleted the recording. Miller was interviewed and admitted recording the woman. The phone was seized and a search warrant executed for video content. The search yielded another recording of an unknown female using the restroom. As a result of the investigation, Manor Township Police charged him with two counts of invasion of privacy.