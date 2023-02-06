Man Behind “Music In The Park” Dies

LEBANON – The man behind “Music In The Park” in Lebanon has died. Chuck Musser went home to be with the Lord last Thursday at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was 80. Musser began his career with Youth For Christ in Lancaster in 1961. In 1965, he moved his family to Lebanon to become the director of Lebanon YFC. In 1982, he started his own business, Crown Magnetics, an audio visual and tape duplication business. Musser served as director of Music in the Park in Lebanon for 32 years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.