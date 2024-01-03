Man Assaults Employee At Lancaster County Target

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police are searching for a man who assaulted a female employee at a Lancaster County Target store. Around 9:55 a.m. on December 10, 2023, a man entered the Target at 2385 Covered Bridge Drive along with an uninvolved female. After parting inside the store, the male approached a female store employee who was working in the apparel section and slapped her. The man continued to walk away before turning around and laughing at the employee. The male re-joined with his female companion and both exit the store leaving in what appears to be a black Honda Pilot. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect who appears to be wearing a station jacket from a fire department. Anyone who may be familiar with the suspect or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.