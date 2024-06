Man Arrested In Park City Diner Stabbing

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was arrested after a stabbing at the Park City Diner. 24-year-old Ahmed Fayed entered the restaurant on Monday and approached a person at the diner. He then swung a knife and cut the victim’s face. Fayed then called 911 and reported that “the mission was over.” He admitted to going to the diner with the intent to attack the victim. Fayed was committed to Lancaster County Prison.