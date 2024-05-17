Man Arrested In 1989 Killing Of 78-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Who Fought Her Attacker

ALLENTOWN, PA (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing a 78-year-old woman in her eastern Pennsylvania home more than 35 years ago. Authorities say Rose Josephine Hnath tried to fend off her attacker but was found dead in her home in North Whitehall Township, outside Allentown, in January 1989. Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said yesterday, 65-year-old Michael Breisch of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Ohio and charged with homicide, robbery and other counts. Breisch has been extradited to Lehigh County, where he is jailed without bail. Authorities say advances in DNA helped them connect Breisch to the crime.