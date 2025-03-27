Malone Wins Special Lancaster County PA Senate Election

LANCASTER COUNTY – Democrat James Malone has narrowly won a special election for a PA Senate seat in Lancaster County. It’s an upset in a county that a Democrat has not represented in the chamber for over a century. Malone’s victory over Republican Josh Parsons was by 482 votes with only 29% of voters in the district casting ballots. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday for Malone after receiving information from county officials that there were fewer ballots left to be counted than the margin in the race. Parsons also conceded the race yesterday. A Malone victory narrows GOP control of the state Senate to a 27-23 seat advantage. Malone’s victory could be short-lived. The term only runs through 2026 and PA Republican Party Chairman Greg Rothman said recapturing the seat will be the GOP’s biggest target among state Senate races next year.