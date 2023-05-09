Making Things Easier For Disabled Vets To Fish For Free

HARRISBURG – The state Senate unanimously approved legislation to make it easier for disabled veterans to obtain free PA fishing licenses. Currently, veterans with a 100% permanent disability determination from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs can receive free lifetime fishing licenses. Disabled veterans with a 100% disability determination also receive free licenses, but must apply for them on an annual basis. Senate Bill 441 would remove the annual fee and application requirements and allow all disabled veterans with a 100% disability determination – whether or not it is a permanent determination – to get free lifetime fishing licenses. The bill now goes to the PA House.